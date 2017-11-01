New details of Tesla's planned electric truck revealed

Tesla’s soon-to-be-unveiled electric long-haul truck will have a range of 200 to 300 miles, according to a new report.

On several occasions in recent months, CEO Elon Musk has referenced the planned late-September unveiling of an electric tractor, though few specifics have been made available.

Last week, Scott Perry of Ryder System shared details with Reuters of a meeting he had with Tesla. He told Reuters the electric day cab will be aimed at regional hauls, at least in the initial phases. Perry is Ryder’s chief technology officer.

During a shareholders' meeting earlier this year, Musk told attendees “a lot of people don’t think you can do a heavy-duty, long-range truck that’s electric, but we are confident that this can be done.”

Several days before the Reuters story was published, I casually brought up the topic of Tesla with an executive at a truck manufacturer.

I was unaware he was the owner of a Tesla car, and he was quick to praise his experience with the vehicle during the past two years.

While skeptical that a true long-haul electric Class 8 tractor was ready for the road next month, he sternly said people would be wise not to underestimate Tesla.

He also suggested he was keeping his eyes open for an invite to truck unveiling. It is not uncommon for Tesla owners to have the opportunity to attend events.

He’s far from the only one in the trucking industry interested in what Tesla is cooking up.