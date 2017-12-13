Another all-electric Class 8 prepares for production

Hot on the heels of Tesla’s rock concert-style unveiling of its Semi all-electric Class 8 daycab back in November comes a different all-electric tractor dubbed the ET-One – a truck being built by Thor Trucks, a self-styled “transportation laboratory” based in Los Angeles.

Co-founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni, Thor Trucks said it will be demonstrating a pre-production version of the ET-One through 2018 and plans to go into full production by 2019.

Related: Tesla announces Semi prices, raises reservation cost to $20,000

The company noted that the final version of the ET-One will start at $150,000 per unit and feature a 300-mile range when fully loaded to 40 tons.

Features of the ET-One include: