Another all-electric Class 8 prepares for production

Hot on the heels of Tesla’s rock concert-style unveiling of its Semi all-electric Class 8 daycab back in November comes a different all-electric tractor dubbed the ET-One – a truck being built by Thor Trucks, a self-styled “transportation laboratory” based in Los Angeles.
Co-founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni, Thor Trucks said it will be demonstrating a pre-production version of the ET-One through 2018 and plans to go into full production by 2019.
The company noted that the final version of the ET-One will start at $150,000 per unit and feature a 300-mile range when fully loaded to 40 tons.
Features of the ET-One include:
- A reusable modular lithium-ion cylindrical battery pack that will offer from 400 to 800 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy.
- Maximum speed of 70 miles per hour.
- A torque range of approximately 5,000 lbs. with two-speed gearing.
