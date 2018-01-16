BorgWarner's electric motor, eGearDrive transmission power eCanter truck

BorgWarner is supplying its HVH250 electric motor and eGearDrive transmission for the initial launch of the FUSO eCanter truck, a series-produced all-electric light-duty truck. According to FUSO, more than 200 third generation units are being tested in urban areas.

BorgWarner's scalable HVH250 electric motors deliver "industry-leading torque and power density," according to the company. With a compact, low-weight design, BorgWarner's eGearDrive transmission uses less battery energy to extend battery-powered driving range.

"For several years, BorgWarner's engineers worked closely with FUSO on this milestone project," said Stefan Demmerle, president and general manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "We are excited to offer our efficient, eco-friendly technologies as FUSO paves the way for powerful and sustainable commercial vehicle mobility."

Instead of conventional round wire windings, BorgWarner's HVH250 electric motor uses precision-formed rectangular wires and multiple layers of interlocking "hairpins." According to the company, this high voltage hairpin (HVH) technology enables the HVH250 motor to produce up to 425 Nm of torque and 300 kW of power at 700 volts. BorgWarner's family of HVH electric motors is designed for a range of light- to heavy-duty applications.