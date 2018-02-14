Report: Cargo theft dropped by 15% in 2017

An annual report compiled by SensiGuard’s Supply Chain Intelligence Center (SCIC) indicates that the number of recorded cargo thefts in the U.S. dropped to 649 in 2017, a 15% decline in volume from 2016 – roughly averaging out to 54 thefts per month in the U.S. or about two per day last year. However, the average value of cargo thefts increased slightly in 2017 – up 0.01% – compared to 2016, the group noted, with the U.S. still ranked “high” on the SCIC five-point risk scale, which ascends from “low” through “moderate,” “elevated,” “high” and finally “severe.”

“While 2017 continued the downward trend in reported U.S. cargo thefts, this does not indicate a decline in risk, but rather that organized cargo thieves are honing in on

shipments that they know can be fenced easily,” the group stressed in its report. “Coupled with the average loss value remaining steady, this points to thieves refining their methods to reduce chance of capture or the need to abandon the shipment due to law enforcement pursuit.”

SCIC suspects a “strategy shift” may be one of the reasons why cargo theft is declining. “Organized thieves in the U.S. have long utilized the ‘risk versus reward’ calculation when targeting cargo,” the group stressed. “As such, shifting focus to other methods and products that provide a lesser chance of capture or disruption, thieves can reduce their risk.”

This can be seen in the increase of reported mixed retail load/LTL thefts, where several cases or pallets of goods are stolen versus an entire trailer full of goods, SCIC explained.

“This trend is also evident with the rise of large scale ‘pilferage’ events [as] thieves have learned that valuable intelligence can be gathered while obtaining high value merchandise by penetrating a trailer, stealing some of the product, and then drawing back to see what – if any – response occurs,” the group said. “Pilferage accounted for 15% of thefts in 2017, the highest on SCIC record. This represents a 40% increase over 2016 and a 107% increase since 2013.”

Other U.S. cargo theft trends identified in SCIC’s 2017 report include: