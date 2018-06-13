Continental offers 'ELD do-over' trade-in and rebate

Continental recently launched a new promotion that gives a $100 rebate to existing ELD owners who make the switch to the VDO RoadLog ELD. The VDO RoadLog Trade In-Trade Up Promotion offers fleets and owner-operators a "do-over" on their ELD choice. Customers can apply for the rebate here.

“In spite of the fact that there are a lot of ELD options on the market, many ELD owners are dissatisfied and downright frustrated with the ELD solution they’ve chosen," said Jay McCarthy, Continental’s VDO RoadLog marketing manager. "So, we’re offering them a second chance to choose a better option, as well as a $100 rebate when they make the switch to the VDO RoadLog ELD.”

The VDO RoadLog Trade In-Trade Up Promotion is open to all current ELD owners whether they own an electronic logging device or an ELD phone app. The $100 rebate will be delivered as a Visa gift card. The offer is only valid on new purchases of VDO RoadLog and VDO RoadLog ELD Plus. There is no limit on the number of new VDO RoadLog ELD purchases that can qualify for the rebate and customers will not need to send in their old ELDs.

McCarthy noted that many cell-based ELD users are losing data when they enter areas with no cell service or experiencing battery issues and Bluetooth connection drops that are leaving them with incomplete records and exposure to costly fines.

“Many new VDO RoadLog users are actually converts from phone app-based solutions," he said. "That’s where we got the idea to create this promotion. Truckers are literally abandoning their smartphone or tablet based ELDs in favor of dedicated units that are hard-wired to the vehicle and can handle the rigors of commercial driving. VDO RoadLog ELD is a reliable, affordable, and FMCSA compliant device that’s available with no monthly fees. So when you buy it, it’s yours. Because RoadLog is hardwired to the vehicle’s data port, there’s no chance for Bluetooth data drops and no worries about gaps in the driver’s logs. VDO RoadLog ELD’s power is drawn from the vehicle, so battery overheating is simply not an issue. Plus, Continental provides free software updates to make sure that customers stay in mandate compliance now and in the future.”