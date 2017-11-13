Gorilla Safety, Transafe enter into ELD reseller agreement

Fleet and safety management software provider Gorilla Safety has entered into an agreement for Transafe, Inc. to resell Gorilla's electronic logging device (ELD) to its customers spanning more than 1,000 transportation-related entities.

Houston-based consulting firm Transafe advises fleets and trucking companies on Dept. of Transportation (DOT) regulations. Transafe will resell Gorilla's PRIME8 ELD and fleet management solutions, FLEET XPRESS and FLEET XTREME, in its DOT fleet compliance consulting work.

FLEET XPRESS is designed to fit trucking fleets' needs with fuel consumption reports, International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) reports, daily documents and company summary, according to Gorilla Safety. The product also provides Driver Vechicle Inspection Report (DVIR) and DOT inspection features for the driver's app along with a fuel tracker and daily documents.

FLEET XTREME is a complete, integrated solution that includes an accident reporting feature, repair and maintenance "closed-loop" system and mechanic login feature. FLEET XTREME allows company documents to be uploaded so its customers can manage policies and procedures with the Gorilla Safety app.

Gorilla Safety's PRIME8 ELD is designed to meet all Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ELD requirements. It includes Gorilla Safety's dashboard feature, user lists, vehicle lists and key alerts. It includes GPS tracking and daily logs for drivers and has online storage capability for up to six months of records.

"Motor carriers are still researching which ELD to implement and scrambling to meet the FMCSA regulation deadline. When providers claim they are 'self-certified,' it does not necessarily mean they are meeting the specific requirements of the FMCSA mandate," explained Mike Honeycutt, president of Transafe. "Having spent decades involved in the fleet industry, I can easily recognize the necessary ELD capabilities and advancements, and found all these in Gorilla Safety's solution. We are pleased to roll it out amongst our customers because we know it is compliant."

In addition to the reselling arrangment, Transafe will be rolling out Gorilla Safety ELDs across its own trucking company, Transafe Carriers.