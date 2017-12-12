Menu
MagellanLogo
Technology>Driver Logs

Low cost ELD offered by Magellan

Company adds that it is designed for owner-operators and is priced at $10 per month.

GPS navigation provider Magellan is introducing a $10 per month electronic logging device (ELD) specifically for owner-operators looking for an affordable way to comply before and beyond the December 18 ELD mandate deadline. 

“We created this ELD as an affordable option for independent drivers and smaller owner-operators who want to become compliant but don’t necessarily need all of the robust features of other ELD solutions on the market,” said Mark Perini, vice president of fleet business for Magellan, in a statement.

“We focused this ELD solution around affordability, great value, and a plug and play sensibility,” he added. “We want to help all fleet operators become compliant before the mandate deadline, regardless of the size or complexity of their fleet.”

Perini said the installation proves for Magellan’s ELD is “is fast and easy” by simply plugging in the device’s “dongle” into the J-Bus or OBD II port, and then downloading the ELD hours of service (HOS) application.

He noted that Magellan’s ELD solution offers automated logging tools, reports and alerts to keep drivers on time and in compliance, all at a price independent drivers can afford.

“With Magellan’s ELD solution, drivers are able to easily share their HOS logs with law enforcement straight from their mobile device,” Perini noted. “An HOS management web portal allows for efficient HOS and DVIR reports, while on-device data transfer and co-driver support makes roadside inspections run more smoothly and efficiently. With two weeks of logs saved on device, and up to six months saved in the cloud, drivers never have to worry about losing logs again.”

TAGS: New Products News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
eld-50-driverconnect.app
FMCSA will grant 90-day ELD waiver for short-term rental trucks
Dec 12, 2017
in-cab ELD
Online poll: 49% still haven’t selected an ELD
Dec 11, 2017
TPark6
Nationwide anti-ELD protests to begin Dec. 4
Dec 03, 2017
TwoFlags
Using technology to gain leverage for truckers
Nov 28, 2017