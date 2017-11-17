Maven ELD certified, listed on the FMCSA registry

Maven Machines announced its Maven ELD solution has officially been certified and added to the FMCSA's ELD registry.

Maven noted its ELD has “undergone extensive testing” to meet the requirements ahead of the mandate scheduled to begin on Dec. 18.

Related: Petition to FMCSA: When truck drivers are detained, extend hours of service limit

Maven Machines' ELD (electronic logging device) is designed to bring Smart technology into the cab and streamline a driver's daily compliance workload. According to Maven, its ELD can predict HOS violations and warn drivers of any logging irregularities before they become a problem.

Maven ELD is a plug-n-play solution that runs on readily available iOS and Android devices making it an easy choice for any fleet seeking an affordable ELD, or with newly added trucks in need of a quick fit. "Maven ELD can be deployed in minutes. But more importantly, Maven set out to redefine the driver experience and provide a fundamental driver tool. Drivers rely on this program every day of their lives, so it must be highly reliable and intuitive," said Avi Geller, CEO of Maven Machines.

Maven Machines sells the Maven ELD as a monthly service with a one-time hardware fee for the Maven VDA (Vehicle Data Adapter.) Maven said its device also includes driver fatigue and distraction technology, 1-second GPS telematics, driver behaviors, real-time alerts, and more as part of their subscription.

"Fleets told us they want the best technology for all their drivers, so we eliminated a la carte options and pricing tiers to provide full value to every driver no matter what their fleet size," Geller added.