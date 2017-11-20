Mobile Awareness delivers ELD solution

Mobile Awareness announced the release of a new Hours of Service (HOS) solution providing transport businesses a paperless Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compliant system. According to the company, it is fully integrated with Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) & International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) tracking and reporting.

“With the MobileTRAQ ELD solution a commercial fleet not only will be ELD compliant, the data becomes more useful in optimizing operations,” the company stated. “With ready access to online logs and real-time remote monitoring, potential violations can be resolved as needed. Data can be used to educate and train drivers that are at risk for hours of service violations, as well as unsafe driver behavior. In addition, the pre-trip and post-trip DVIR simplifies the process of error-free inspection and documentation further enabling well-timed vehicle repairs.”

MobileTRAQ ELD consists of a mobile application installed on any Android device and the web-based MobileTRAQ platform. The HOS data is synchronized with the records stored on the server. If the driver loses or breaks a device, the server will automatically update a replacement device, the company added.

In addition, fleets can benefit by bundling the ELD capabilities with asset tracking/navigation as a part of the fleet management options. Fleets also can purchase a MobileTRAQ ruggedized tablet that is constructed for harsh working environments.

This in-cab, portable, 7-inch touchscreen tablet can be handed to an officer without fear of damage (water-proof to IP67, drop-proof to MIL-STD-810G). Included with the MobileTRAQ ELD tablet is a cellular data plan for HOS, DVIR, IFTA and fleet management.