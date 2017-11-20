Penske offers free ELD for rental trucks

Free to commercial customers, Penske Truck Leasing's new Penske Driver app includes productivity tools and an electronic logging device (ELD) app for the truck rental environment.

Penske said it custom-built the app based on extensive customer and driver research and that it's supported "24/7" by in-house staff. In addition to the new app, Penske noted it still allows drivers and fleets to use their own portable ELD systems with its rental vehicles.

Penske Driver runs on Android and Apple devices and provides Hours of Service (HOS) functionality for Penske commercial customers who rent trucks. The app connects to the rental truck via Bluetooth.

The app is then "integrally synchronized to meet ELD mandate requirements," according to Penske, and it "remains connected to ensure the driver is always in compliance."

The company added that Penske rental associates can activate the app easily.

"As we announced in April, we have been working on a solution for our rental fleet related to hours of service," said Sherry Sanger, senior vice president of marketing at Penske. "We continue to make advancements in our connected fleet solutions platform," Sanger added, and providing ELD functionality "was the logical next step."

The company is already planning updates and enhancements for Penske Driver in early 2018. The app is designed as a companion to the Penske Fleet app for fleet managers that Penske launched earlier this year.

Penske Driver allows truck drivers to:

•• Log hours of service in Penske rental vehicles in compliance with the ELD mandate;

•• Locate Penske Truck Leasing service, rental and fuel locations and others like truck stops, CNG stations and public scales;

•• Access vehicle information including recent service history; and

•• Submit fuel receipts digitally by taking a photo of the fuel receipt and completing a simplified form.

Both Penske Driver and Penske Fleet app are available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.