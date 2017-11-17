Spireon launches FleetLocate Compliance ELD

Spireon announced a new FleetLocate Compliance solution designed to help fleets of all sizes comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, which will take effect Dec. 18, 2017. Powered by Gorilla Safety, FleetLocate Compliance makes it easy for fleet managers to oversee driver hours in accordance with the new regulatory requirements, according to the company.

“Many ELD compliance solutions available today are complex and costly—making them difficult for small to mid-sized companies to implement,” said Jason Penkethman, chief product officer at Spireon. “With FleetLocate Compliance, we can help these fleets comply with the ELD mandate, without breaking the bank or unnecessarily burdening managers’ time. Our current FleetLocate customers will see the new Compliance capabilities fully integrated with their existing system, minimizing the disruptions and learning curve that a disparate ELD solution would introduce.”

FleetLocate offers configuration options to accommodate mixed fleets of different vehicle types, such as trucks that need to track hours of service (HOS) and vans or cars that don’t. FleetLocate can also utilize data from onboard telematics, such as GM OnStar, as well as sensor data from trailers, containers and other mobile assets, giving fleet managers complete visibility over their entire fleet with one simple, affordable application.

According to the company, managers can now monitor driver hours, including which drivers are currently on duty and how many hours each has left before violating HOS rules. The system also provides early warnings of potential violations in real time, so managers may adjust schedules as needed. Additionally, FleetLocate Compliance provides alerts on drivers who began a trip without completing the required vehicle inspections.

“Since the ELD mandate poses significant challenges to many small and mid-sized fleets, by partnering with Spireon, we can provide their customers with a simple yet comprehensive compliance solution that will meet the needs of its diverse customer base,” said Mark Walton, co-founder and chief executive officer at Gorilla Safety. “Together, Gorilla Safety and Spireon are bringing a practical, accessible tool to these companies, allowing them to streamline their businesses, improve customer experiences and maximize driver retention by making compliance easy on drivers as well as fleet operators.”

FleetLocate Compliance includes the FleetLocate Shift mobile app for drivers, providing a way to maintain record of duty logs and vehicle inspection reports from a smartphone, tablet or rugged handheld device. The app connects via Bluetooth to the new FleetLocate FL1 GPS tracking device for accurate mileage recording, and supports both LTE and HSPA wireless networks.

Spireon is hosting a webinar demonstrating FleetLocate Compliance on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. Registration is open for those interested in attending the webinar.