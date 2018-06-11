Menu
Technology>Driver Logs

Stoneridge offers ELD trade-in program

Stoneridge announced that for a limited time new customers can trade-in their current electronic logging device (ELD) and save 50% on the Stoneridge EZ-ELD when they purchase a three-month software subscription.

According to the company, the offer will allow drivers and operators who are unhappy with their current ELD solution to switch. The company also noted that its EZ-ELD can be transferred between any driver or vehicle in a fleet with a 9-pin, 6-pin or OBDII On-Board Diagnostic port (including for small/light vehicles). 

“We know many transport companies have purchased an ELD which they are just not happy with,” said Stuart Adams, Business Unit Manager Aftermarket NA. “We want to help these companies by offering a trade-in option to reduce the financial burden of moving to another solution.”

Stoneridge said it has a customer support team working 24/7 to ensure drivers and fleet managers have "around-the-clock product assistance, but most importantly giving fleets help with this new legislation, keeping them efficient and compliant while they’re on the road."

TAGS: News HOS
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Agricultural commodities hauler - beet truck
'Key clarifications' for 150-air-mile ag hauler HOS exemption
Jun 05, 2018
FMCSA Director of Compliance and Enforcement Joe DeLorenzo
10 things to know about personal conveyance
Jun 01, 2018
ELD
How can you speed a roadside inspection? Know your ELDs
May 29, 2018
one20-ios-screenssmpngcropdisplayjpg.png
‘End of duty’ for ONE20’s ELD operations
May 23, 2018