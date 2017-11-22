Trimble registers ELD for oil and gas fleets with FMCSA

Trimble has self-certified its eDriver Logs solution for oil and gas services fleets to comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s electronic logging device (ELD) mandate.

According to the company, Trimble’s eDriver Logs automate hours of service (HOS) and give fleets the ability to reduce violations and improve driver safety and efficiency. eDriver Logs require no additional hardware or software and are designed specifically for fleets in the oil and gas industry, the company noted.

Related: FMCSA: ELD mandate will have grace period, agricultural exemption

“Oil and gas fleets in the U.S. face a unique challenge—not only do they need to comply with the ELD mandate but they also need a solution that is built for the industry they serve,” said Brian Traub, senior vice president and general manager, Trimble Oil & Gas Services. “Our ELD is compliant with FMCSA’s ELD mandate and tailored specifically to the oil and gas industry, enabling these fleets to maximize safety and efficiency.”

Trimble’s eDriver Logs enable fleet managers and drivers to identify safety risks and pinpoint potential violations by automatically recording driving status, calculating available driving time and notifying the driver of his or her compliance status. Comprehensive back-office reporting also allows fleet personnel to make proactive decisions about driver availability to avoid HOS violations and optimize resources.