Menu
Technology>Driver Logs

Trimble registers ELD for oil and gas fleets with FMCSA

Trimble has self-certified its eDriver Logs solution for oil and gas services fleets to comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s electronic logging device (ELD) mandate.

According to the company, Trimble’s eDriver Logs automate hours of service (HOS) and give fleets the ability to reduce violations and improve driver safety and efficiency. eDriver Logs require no additional hardware or software and are designed specifically for fleets in the oil and gas industry, the company noted.

Related: FMCSA: ELD mandate will have grace period, agricultural exemption

“Oil and gas fleets in the U.S. face a unique challenge—not only do they need to comply with the ELD mandate but they also need a solution that is built for the industry they serve,” said Brian Traub, senior vice president and general manager, Trimble Oil & Gas Services. “Our ELD is compliant with FMCSA’s ELD mandate and tailored specifically to the oil and gas industry, enabling these fleets to maximize safety and efficiency.”

Trimble’s eDriver Logs enable fleet managers and drivers to identify safety risks and pinpoint potential violations by automatically recording driving status, calculating available driving time and notifying the driver of his or her compliance status. Comprehensive back-office reporting also allows fleet personnel to make proactive decisions about driver availability to avoid HOS violations and optimize resources. 

TAGS: HOS News Regulations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Penske Driver ELD app for rental and lease trucks
Penske offers free ELD for rental trucks
Nov 20, 2017
MobileTRAQ electronic logging device
Mobile Awareness delivers ELD solution
Nov 20, 2017
Maven ELD solution
Maven ELD certified, listed on the FMCSA registry
Nov 17, 2017
Spireon launches FleetLocate Compliance ELD
Nov 17, 2017