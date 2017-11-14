Menu
Volvo VNL 760 tractor (Photo: Volvo Trucks)
U.S. and Canadian Volvo truck owners have factory-equipment-supported solutions for electronic logging device (ELD) compliance, and available options cover new models like the VNL 760 (shown above) as well as legacy products.
Technology>Driver Logs

Volvo Trucks outlines supported ELD solutions

Volvo truck owners in the U.S. and Canada have factory-equipment-supported solutions for complying with the impending electronic logging device (ELD) mandate taking effect Dec. 18, the truck manufacturer said.  

Depending on engine, emissions level, and associated onboard hardware, Volvo truck owners can utilize the company's integrated connected vehicle hardware to access services through Telogis, A Verizon Company, or can use a plug-in telematics device to connect with Geotab compliance services.

Alternatively, customers can opt for factory installation of prep kits for ELDs from PeopleNet and Omnitracs during the new truck ordering process through the Volvo dealer network, the OEM noted.

Volvo GHG14 and GHG17 engines

Volvo trucks built with Volvo GHG14 or GHG17 (EPA greenhouse gas emission standards for 2014 and 2017) engines are factory-equipped with Volvo's integrated connected vehicle hardware. Operating data from the truck is transferred through the truck's integrated hardware to partner Telogis, which collects and compiles the information in its compliance system.

EPA2010 or newer Volvo engines and Cummins engines

Volvo trucks equipped with an EPA 2010 or newer Volvo engine or a Cummins ISX engine can utilize a plug-in Geotab telematics device. In addition to providing connectivity to partner Geotab's ELD compliance services, the plug-in device can also provide connectivity to Volvo Trucks Uptime Services when paired with a Volvo engine. Activating a remote diagnostics subscription for predictive diagnostics and monitoring and installing the Geotab telematics device will connect the legacy vehicle to Volvo's Uptime Center.

"We're pleased to offer compliance solutions through our partnerships with leading providers of fleet management and compliance services," said Ash Makki, product marketing manager for Volvo Trucks North America. "Our partnership approach allows Volvo truck owners to connect with compliance experts, helping alleviate any stress related to the new regulations."

 

