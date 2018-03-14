Menu
ATBS: Owner-operators average $60,000 net income in 2017

Rate Per Mile increased 5% on average from 2016, however, average miles driven went down by half a percent.

The average net income of owner-operators in 2017 exceeded $60,000 after a slight dip in the previous year, based on data collected by ATBS. Rate Per Mile increased 5% on average from 2016, however, average miles driven went down by half a percent, according to the group.

Each year, ATBS conducts an analysis of data collected from its owner-operator clients. ATBS provides consulting, tax, and bookkeeping services to over 20,000 owner-operators. By providing these services, ATBS has been able to track and analyze financial trends in the trucking industry since 2003.

“We’ve rebounded strongly from the freight recession of the last few years and 2018 is shaping up to be a record year for owner-operators,” said Todd Amen, president and CEO of ATBS.  

Amen is encouraging owner-operator truck drivers to attend the following conference call to discuss the results of the 2017 benchmarking study onTuesday, March 20, at noon EDT/ 9 a.m. PDTClick Here to Register

During the conference call, Amen will provide insight on the analysis of miles driven, net income, fuel mileage, and freight rates, and answer questions including:

  • How will the booming freight market impact owner-operator pay and net income?
  • What impact have ELDs had on the truck market so far?
  • Has the fuel surcharge kept up with rising fuel costs?
  • How can owner-operators take advantage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act?

Amen will also share his predictions on 2018 net income, the future impact of ELDs, and the future of lease-purchase programs.

