Cargo Transporters boosts pay for drivers

Cargo Transporters of Claremont, NC, has announced a pay raise for all drivers including new truck driving school graduates. The new pay structure goes into effect April 1, the company said.

All drivers with one year or more over-the-road experience will start at 46 cents per mile. New graduates will earn 25 cents per mile during their eight-week training then shift to 44 cents per mile. After six months from hire date, pay again goes up to 45 cents per mile, then to 46 cents per mile one year from hire date.

“We see this increase as a way to touch our existing drivers and also encourage potential new drivers to join our team,” said Jerry Sigmon Jr., vice president of operations for Cargo Transporters. “This increase is so important because over-the-road driving is hard work. We want to take care of the men and women out there taking care of us.”

Started in 1983, Cargo Transporters is a truckload, dry van carrier operating over 500 units across the continental United States.

“We know there are many new drivers coming into the industry every day,” Sigmon added. “Cargo Transporters wants to offer them an opportunity to join our team at a very competitive wage on the very first day.”

Cargo Transporters services the 48 continental United States with special emphasis on lanes east of the Rockies. The company operates as an intrastate and interstate common and contract authority specializing in time-definite or JIT/expedited truckload service.