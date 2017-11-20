CFI launches ‘experienced driver’ pay package

Joplin, MO-based TL carrier CFI, a subsidiary of TFI International Inc., is introducing what it calls an ‘experienced driver’ compensation package that rewards current drivers and incoming applicants for their length of over-the-road (OTR) truck driving experience. That’s in addition to a two-cent pay increase issued earlier this year, the company said.

Special consideration for this pay package – which goes into effect Nov. 26 this year – will also be given to military veterans who possess ‘translatable’ driving experience, CFI added.

This new program compresses the years required to achieve the top pay bracket, the company noted, and starts a professional driver with one year experience at 40 cents per mile and provides an experienced driver an increased rate of an extra penny to 5 more cents per mile depending on their experience.

The aim of the new pay package is to “recognize and reward” the skill and professionalism of seasoned drivers in the trucking business, noted Tim Staroba, president of CFI, in a statement. “Experience has a direct correlation with safety, so it is doubly important to recruit and retain seasoned professionals to work with us here at CFI,” he said.