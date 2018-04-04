DAT upgrades load board for independents, small fleets

DAT Solutions said it is “significantly upgrading” its TruckersEdge load board for owner-operators and small fleets, to make it faster for truckers to find the right loads and negotiate terms.

The launch comes at a time of “unprecedented freight demand,” noted DAT, with over 161 million loads posted on its load boards in 2017 alone, with freight volume during February 2018 was among the highest reported during the month in 20 years.

"These upgrades to TruckersEdge come at a time when available load volume continues to exceed seasonal levels, and demand for trucking services is expected to grow in the weeks and months to come," explained Neerav Shah, DAT’s vice president of products, in a statement.

The upgraded TruckersEdge incorporates the latest search technologies used by the leading web browsers, with auto-populated fields personalized to fit the user's needs, Sha said, helping dispatchers and drivers alike save time by identifying favorite searches, setting alarms for automatic notification when a new load matches their preferences, and sorting search results with one click. They can even sort search results by the offer rate posted by the freight broker, DAT noted.

A new dashboard also gives users a real-time view of inbound and outbound load volume in every state, so they can see where their equipment is most in demand, plus a feed of trending trucking industry news, the company added.

TruckersEdge subscriptions include a free smartphone app – DAT Load Board for Truckers – and are available from Google Play for Android devices as well as from the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads.