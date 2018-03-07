Menu
Resource Center>Driver Management

FFE increases pay for company drivers

FFE Transportation Services announced its highest-ever pay increase in over 70 years for company drivers. Effective April 2, FFE said it will issue an across-the-board increase in its hourly, cents-per-mile and stop pay for all local, regional, and line-haul company drivers.

"This is a significant pay increase that will put us in the top tier for driver pay," according to president and CEO Jim Richards. "Our LTL business is very strong—the strongest I've seen in 30 years.  And we're excited that we are able to continue investing in our people by offering great pay combined with generous home time."

"Attracting and retaining high-quality drivers is a priority with us, and that shows up in home time policies that get our drivers home much more than the typical OTR fleet,” he added. “Because FFE has 13 service centers throughout the country, our drivers' jobs have more of a local feel to them. As the largest refrigerated LTL carrier in the nation, we're committed to providing our people with everything they need to be successful, from pay and equipment to being one of the safest fleets in the country."

FFE Transportation Services, based in Dallas, TX, is an asset-based temperature-controlled carrier in the United States, with 13 locations throughout the country providing cold storage and break-bulk services.

TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Sharyl Snider Women In Trucking
Meet March's Women In Trucking member of the month
Mar 07, 2018
loves-2
Annual bike week festival will alter FL truck stop schedule
Mar 07, 2018
While the American Trucking Assns said it supports the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrations FMCSA new process for improving its Compliance Safety Accountability CSA program the system still has serious deficiencies that must be corrected ATA said in comments filed with the agency on July 30Read more
Solving detention problem requires cooperation and communication
Mar 05, 2018
Thinkstock judge justice system
ELDs could lead to 'reptile' tactics in the courtroom: Part 1
Mar 02, 2018