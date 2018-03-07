FFE increases pay for company drivers

FFE Transportation Services announced its highest-ever pay increase in over 70 years for company drivers. Effective April 2, FFE said it will issue an across-the-board increase in its hourly, cents-per-mile and stop pay for all local, regional, and line-haul company drivers.

"This is a significant pay increase that will put us in the top tier for driver pay," according to president and CEO Jim Richards. "Our LTL business is very strong—the strongest I've seen in 30 years. And we're excited that we are able to continue investing in our people by offering great pay combined with generous home time."

"Attracting and retaining high-quality drivers is a priority with us, and that shows up in home time policies that get our drivers home much more than the typical OTR fleet,” he added. “Because FFE has 13 service centers throughout the country, our drivers' jobs have more of a local feel to them. As the largest refrigerated LTL carrier in the nation, we're committed to providing our people with everything they need to be successful, from pay and equipment to being one of the safest fleets in the country."

FFE Transportation Services, based in Dallas, TX, is an asset-based temperature-controlled carrier in the United States, with 13 locations throughout the country providing cold storage and break-bulk services.