Love’s Travel Stops opens in Prince George, VA

Love’s Travel Stops announced its newest location in Prince George, VA, has officially opened at 7200 County Drive (intersection of U.S. Highway 460 and Prince George Road).

“The new Love’s located in Prince George is just southeast of Richmond, and situated well to take care of the traffic coming to and from the Norfolk/Portsmouth area,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Love’s is committed to providing services in as many areas of need as possible and we’re happy to provide the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to Customers in a new part of Virginia.”

The 24/7 location features an Arby’s restaurant, laundry capabilities, a game room, 73 truck parking spaces, five showers and seven diesel fuel pumps. It also offers a Love’s Truck Tire Care and other driver services.

Love’s mentioned it is now serving customers at 10 travel stops and two Speedco locations in Virginia.