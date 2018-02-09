Menu
Love's Waterloo Iowa Photo: Love's Travel Stops
Love’s recently opened its newest location in Waterloo, IA.
Resource Center>Driver Management

Love’s Travel Stops opens in Waterloo

Love’s announced the new location adds truck parking to U.S. Highways 63, 20.

Professional drivers traveling through Iowa now have another place to park and access services. Love’s Travel Stops opened its newest location in Waterloo, IA, at 3301 Greyhound Dr. in Waterloo (intersection of U.S. Highways 63 & 20). The location adds 65 truck parking spaces to the highways.

 “Adding a travel stop in Waterloo provides drivers with access to services in a new area of Iowa along two busy main highways,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “U.S. Highways 63 and 20 are major routes that span the state, and this a perfect place to provide a convenient stop for professional drivers. We look forward to serving them with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for in Waterloo.”

The 24/7 location features a Wendy’s restaurant, laundry capabilities, a game room, 65 truck parking spaces, five showers and seven diesel fuel pumps. It also offers a Love’s Truck Tire Care and other driver services.

The Waterloo Love’s marks the company’s eighth location in Iowa and the second to open in the state in as many weeks. A new Love’s Travel Stop opened in Mills County last week.

TAGS: Fleet Management News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Injuries that are most likely to cause truckers to miss work result from slips trips and falls followed by overexertion according to the Bureau of Bureau of Labor Statistics
Company drivers could take hit from new tax law
Feb 05, 2018
driver resource trafficking
ATA highlights trucking's Human Trafficking Awareness Month plans
Feb 05, 2018
Sales of heavyduty trucks are down in the US and Canada according to WardsAuto data
Truck parking: Canada asks truckers to help solve problem
Feb 02, 2018
SRT1
SRT plans driver pay raise for March
Jan 31, 2018