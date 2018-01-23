Menu
Loves Oak Cliff facility is located about 15 minutes outside Dallas TX off I20 which cuts eastwest across Texas Its a 180 degree store with gasoline and one CNG pump out front for motorists with diesel and two fastfill CNG pumps out back for heavy trucks
A Love's outside Dallas, TX.
Love's opens first new location of 2018

Love's adds truck parking, services to Interstate 49 in Alma, AR

Love’s Travel Stops plans to open more than 40 new stores this year, the first of which begins serving Customers today in Alma, Arkansas. The new travel stop, at 8060 State Route 282 (Interstate 49, Exit 24), is the company’s third location along the 500-mile stretch of Interstate 49.

We’re committed to growing in areas of need. Interstate 49 between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Fort Smith, Arkansas, is a heavily traveled freight route with limited services for professional drivers,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We look forward to serving a rapidly growing area in northwest Arkansas.

The new Love’s is open 24/7 and offers a Love’s Truck Tire Care center, 55 truck parking spaces, three showers and other driver services. It also offers Chester’s Chicken and Subway restaurants, laundry capabilities, gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, gift items, name-brand snacks and more. With the addition of the Alma store, Love’s now operates 12 travel stops in Arkansas. Love’s also operates two Speedco locations in the state in North Little Rock and West Memphis.  

