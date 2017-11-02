Maverick boosts pay for flatbed, glass division drivers

Arkansas-based TL carrier Maverick Transportation is boosting pay by five cents-per-mile for its flatbed and glass division drivers, including student drivers as well.

The pay increase, which goes into effect December 18 this year, will bring base pay for over-the-road flatbed drivers to between 51 and 56 cents-per-mile, with regional flatbed drivers getting 49 to 54 cents-per-mile.

Glass division drivers will be able to make between 55 and 60 cents-per-mile as their base pay after December 18, while student driver base pay will start between 43 and 50 cents-per-mile, depending on division.

This is the second pay increase instituted by Maverick, which operates 1,600 power units; it follows a four cent-per-mile pay increase for its temperature control division drivers put in place at the end of 2016.

“We are constantly looking for ways we can put more money in our drivers’ pockets,” noted John Culp, Maverick’s president, in a statement.

He added that drivers at Maverick can earn “competitive pay” with the ability to earn increases up to five years, a pay for performance bonus, and a driver referral bonus program.

Additionally, Maverick said it is currently offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for drivers with one year of verifiable experience.

Other benefits Maverick touted for its drivers include: weekend guarantee pay; paid orientation and training; paid weigh station bypass and tolls; 401k retirement plan plus match; company-paid life insurance, health and dental insurance options; and paid vacation.