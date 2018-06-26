Menu
kwblue
Resource Center>Driver Management

From the military to commercial trucking

Nomination deadline nears for America’s top rookie military veteran.

Three organizations have combined efforts to select America’s top rookie military veteran who has successfully transitioned from active duty to commercial driving.

KenworthFASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program are leading the group collaborative mission to find an honorary veteran from the U.S. Armed Forces.

To be considered for the award and prize of a Kenworth T680 Advantage, a driver must be nominated by their fleet company by June 30. Kenworth is continuing the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” program, which gifts the winner with a truck fit with a 455-hp PACCAR MX-13 engine, 76-inch sleeper and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axle.

Eligibility is met by fulfilling all of the following: serving in the military, graduation from a PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, presently holding a CDL, and employment from January 1, 2017 to June 30 of this year with any carrier that works with the Trucking Track Mentoring Program.

Industry experts will choose the top rookie based on factors like availability of loads, highway safety, on-time delivery, customer relations, military service record, work record and non-job related activities.

TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Central Oregon Truck WEB.jpg
COTC offers new driver pay structure
Jun 25, 2018
road rage brake check YouTube.jpg
Brake checking: Road rage taken to a new level
Jun 22, 2018
cdl-cones-2-ts.jpg
Training for the right reasons
Jun 22, 2018
FTR Trucking Condition Index TCI April 2018
TCI continues to reflect a favorable trucking market for carriers
Jun 20, 2018