From the military to commercial trucking

Three organizations have combined efforts to select America’s top rookie military veteran who has successfully transitioned from active duty to commercial driving.

Kenworth, FASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program are leading the group collaborative mission to find an honorary veteran from the U.S. Armed Forces.

To be considered for the award and prize of a Kenworth T680 Advantage, a driver must be nominated by their fleet company by June 30. Kenworth is continuing the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” program, which gifts the winner with a truck fit with a 455-hp PACCAR MX-13 engine, 76-inch sleeper and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axle.

Eligibility is met by fulfilling all of the following: serving in the military, graduation from a PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, presently holding a CDL, and employment from January 1, 2017 to June 30 of this year with any carrier that works with the Trucking Track Mentoring Program.

Industry experts will choose the top rookie based on factors like availability of loads, highway safety, on-time delivery, customer relations, military service record, work record and non-job related activities.