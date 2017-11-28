NCI recognizes drivers for exceptional work

National Carriers Inc. has announced it is recognizing two of its Elite drivers for outstanding service.

According to NCI, Colorado resident Steve Neal has driven 3 million miles without having a reportable accident. Neal began his driving career for the company’s “Elite” Fleet over 21 years ago. He has driven as a fleet driver, an owner operator and now as a company driver. NCI Director of Safety Jill Maschmeier made the presentation on behalf of National Carriers.

Photo: NCI NCI Director of Safety Jill Maschmeier awards Steve Neal for driving 3 million miles without having a reportable accident.

In a separate event, Russ Reinhard was named October 2017 Driver of the Month. Reinhard has driven safely for NCI the past 10 years while setting a high standard for on-time pickup and deliveries, the company stated. A resident of southern California, he focuses on delivering packaged beef from southwestern Kansas throughout the nation.

“Everything I need to be successful is here. I like the people I work with, the income is good, and National Carriers truly wants drivers to succeed,” according to Reinhard.

“Steve and Russ are great examples of professional Class A drivers,” noted NCI spokesman Ed Kentner. “Both put the motoring public first while completing the task of delivering promptly with all products intact. Always well dressed and customer oriented, these two drivers represent everything that is to be expected from the ‘Elite’ Fleet.”

Reinhard is now a finalist for NCI Driver of the Year to be announced in April of 2018. Each monthly winner receives a $500 bonus. National Carriers Driver of the Year is awarded a $5000 prize at the NCI Driver of the Year Banquet held in Arlington, TX, in spring 2018.

National Carriers is a motor carrier servicing all 48 states in the continental United States with transportation offerings which include refrigerated, livestock, and logistics services.