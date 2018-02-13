New team driver offerings from U.S. Xpress

A new team driver incentive plan being introduced by TL carrier U.S. Xpress called “TeamMAX” would allow current and future teamss to earn total bonuses of $50,000 with up to four weeks of paid vacation in a single year.

The TeamMAX program also provides additional perks, the company said, such as getting “first priority” for the newest trucks, top priority at U.S. Xpress service centers to minimize downtime, and the chance to can earn up to 82 cents per mile. U.S. Xpress added that all of its drivers, TeamMAX operators included, are provided with a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and a 401(k) match.

“With the continued growth of e-commerce, more and more consumers expect their packages to arrive within one to two days, not in three or four days,” noted Eric Fuller, CEO of U.S. Xpress, in a statement. “This dynamic has completely changed how U.S. Xpress supports the shipping demands of our customers today, especially when it comes to major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and others who are driving the need for expedited freight services to record levels in the trucking industry.”

He noted that recruiting and retaining team drivers in today’s highly competitive job market is not just about pay, either. “It’s also about a lifestyle. This is why U.S. Xpress specifically designed the new bonus program as a way for new and current team drivers to make more money but also to earn up to four weeks of paid vacation each year,” Fuller pointed out.