ONE20 offers members virtual health care program; fuel program coming soon

Truck driver app and membership company ONE20 has partnered with MDLIVE to offer its members access to virtual health care that lets drivers and their families get doctor consultations on the phone or online.

For professional truck drivers, seeing a doctor when they're out on the road can be difficult and costly. The ONE20 MDLIVE program costs $9.95 per month and allows unlimited use, according to ONE20, with no additional cost to add primary family members to the plan. Drivers who sign up get unlimited doctors' visits by telephone, email, web chat or secure video.

There's no waiting period to use it once you've enrolled — ONE20 said members can access board-certified physicians around the clock, with no copays or hidden charges. The program also includes a prescription drug card that allows prescription refills at more than 60,000 pharmacies.

Health Insurance Marketplace

ONE20 members will also be able to purchase health insurance plans through the ONE20 Insurance Marketplace, which will offer medical, dental, vision, life, prescription drug discount cards and occupational/ accidental coverage. ONE20 members can browse and select from a variety of different plans varying by state with different coverage options, according to the company.

Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner Attendees stop by the ONE20 booth at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show.

Fuel Program

Meanwhile, ONE20 also announced an upcoming fuel program that it said will be able to save truckers "thousands of dollars a year" in fuel costs.

The ONE20 Fuel Program is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2018. It's expected to provide discounts of as much as $0.55/gal. on fuel, with an average of $0.20/gal. off at more than 2,000 retailers across the nation. The program will include a ONE20 fuel card that will offer either a prepaid option with no credit check or a credit card option.

ONE20 members can sign up at one20.com/benefits/fuel to get notified when the ONE20 Fuel Program is available.