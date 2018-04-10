Menu
ArkInspect6 Photo: Rusty Hubbard/Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Dept.
Resource Center>Driver Management

Operation Safe Driver Week scheduled for July 15-21

Enforcement effort will focus on “unsafe driving behaviors” by motorists and truckers alike.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) plans to hold its annual Operation Safe Driver Program campaign between July 15 and 21 this year.

The group said “traffic safety personnel” will be on the lookout for “unsafe driving behaviors” by motorists and truck drivers; behaviors that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said remain the “leading cause of crashes.”

According to the agency’s Large Truck Crash Causation Study, driver behavior is “the critical reason” for more than 88% of large truck crashes and 93% of passenger vehicle crashes.

Examples of dangerous driver behaviors that law enforcement personnel will be tracking throughout Operation Safe Driver Week include: speeding, distracted driving, texting while driving, failure to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane change, and failure to obey traffic control devices, among others

CVSA said its annual Operation Safe Driver, which is conducted in partnership with the FMCSA and with support from industry and transportation safety organizations, aims to help improve the behavior of all drivers operating in or around commercial motor vehicles through educational and traffic enforcement strategies to address individuals exhibiting high-risk driving behaviors.

TAGS: Government News
