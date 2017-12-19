Pilot Flying J, Iowa DOT each take steps to improve real-time truck parking information

Pilot Flying J announced new myPilot app capability to better deliver real-time parking information in partnership with Sensys Networks.

The announcement comes as the Iowa Department of Transportation said it is implementing infrastructure and smart technology in conjunction with eX² Technology LLC to improve parking information.

Pilot Flying J said that using Sensys Networks’ sensor technology, it would relay information collected at travel center locations to devices using the myPIlot app.

“As parking continues to be a major industry issue, with 3 million truckers on U.S. roads and highways and only 300,000 public parking spots, we are investing more time and resources into technology to ensure we’re doing everything we can to provide drivers a safe, reliable place to park,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. “Through this partnership, our goal is to provide professional drivers access to real-time, accurate information on space availability through our myPilot app to not only help drivers plan more efficiently and cut down on wasted fuel costs, but also increase safety and e-log compliance.”

Through the app, drivers will be able to access total truck parking spaces, view and purchase “prime” spots.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s actions are focused on the Interstate 80 corridor and are part of an eight-state initiative.

The truck parking information management system will provide drivers with in-cab information on truck parking availability at public rest areas and private truck stops. It should be fully operational by Jan. 4, 2019.

Iowa’s system will collect truck parking availability data using a variety of in-pavement and entrance/exit ramp sensors. Information will be available through Iowa’s 511 Traveler Information System, as well as made available as a data feed that can be used in routing systems, and a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration-compliant mobile app.

eX² Technology was awarded a $3.9 million contract to implement and test the truck parking information management system, as well as maintain it for three years following final deployment.