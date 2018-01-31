Menu
SRT1 Photo: SRT
Resource Center>Driver Management

SRT plans driver pay raise for March

Refrigerated carrier adds that “utilization is up” so drivers should expect to make more money.

Texarkana, AR-based Southern Refrigerated Transport (SRT) is planning to roll out an up to six-cent-per-mile increase in pay to its drivers, depending on their level of experience and tenure, starting March 11.

It comes on the heels of a one cent-per-mile driver pay hike SRT introduced last October.

Related: Study: Veteran drivers more likely to be dissatisfied with pay

Billy Cartright, COO at SRT, said in a statement that both of those pay increases reflect the company’s dedication to “treating its people right” and to ensuring the company is “a great place to work” for both current and future drivers.

“Our drivers didn’t want another bonus, which you see so often throughout the industry,” he added. “They wanted a pay increase they can see every week on their paycheck.”

Cartright also noted that utilization at the company is up, which means drivers can expect to make more money and move more miles in 2018.

Terri Lafayette, SRT’s director of recruiting at SRT, pointed out that the new pay raise will be combined with the carrier’s existing bonuses – which pay up to 12 cents-per-mile – and recently-announced winter holiday pay.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hourly pay, more immigrants among ideas for solving driver shortage
Oct 25, 2017
KLLM Truck
KLLM increases pay for company drivers, contractors
Jan 30, 2018
Female truck driver
Safety: A major concern for women in trucking
Jan 30, 2018
Allison Guidette SambaSafety
Allison Guidette takes over as SambaSafety CEO
Jan 30, 2018