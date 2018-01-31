SRT plans driver pay raise for March

Texarkana, AR-based Southern Refrigerated Transport (SRT) is planning to roll out an up to six-cent-per-mile increase in pay to its drivers, depending on their level of experience and tenure, starting March 11.

It comes on the heels of a one cent-per-mile driver pay hike SRT introduced last October.

Billy Cartright, COO at SRT, said in a statement that both of those pay increases reflect the company’s dedication to “treating its people right” and to ensuring the company is “a great place to work” for both current and future drivers.

“Our drivers didn’t want another bonus, which you see so often throughout the industry,” he added. “They wanted a pay increase they can see every week on their paycheck.”

Cartright also noted that utilization at the company is up, which means drivers can expect to make more money and move more miles in 2018.

Terri Lafayette, SRT’s director of recruiting at SRT, pointed out that the new pay raise will be combined with the carrier’s existing bonuses – which pay up to 12 cents-per-mile – and recently-announced winter holiday pay.