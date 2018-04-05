Study: sleep problems lead to quality-of-life issues

A new report compiled by market research firm Packaged Facts entitled Sleep Management in the U.S.: Consumer Strategies finds that sleep problems, difficulty initiating and maintaining sleep, non-restorative sleep, and excessive daytime sleepiness create lead to serious “adverse effects” on well-being, functioning, and quality of life.

For example, those diagnosed with “snoring/sleep apnea” are more than three times more likely than adults on average to have suffered from depression in last 12 months, while those diagnosed with "insomnia/sleep disorder" are more than 50% more likely than adults on average to agree that “there is little they can do to change their lives,” the study found.

The report also emphasized that “sleep-related issues” may adversely influence sense of personal empowerment and emotional well-being, too.

Sleep disorder sufferers polled in this research said they were “inclined to view medication” as a means of improving their quality of life, as those diagnosed with "insomnia/sleep disorder" were 40% more likely than average to say that medication for their health condition “really made life better.” That translates to almost 6 in 10 who agree with this statement, Packaged Facts noted.

The company added that its report concentrated on two distinct groups: "troubled sleepers" and adults who have specific sleep conditions/disorders, with demographic analysis of those groups is woven into its analysis. The study also focused on how adults approach and treat sleep disturbances and sleep disorders, emphasizing consumer survey analysis and trends over time, the firm said.