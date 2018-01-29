Three truckers get VIP treatment and Super Bowl tickets from ONE20

Twin Cities technology start-up ONE20 is thanking three truck drivers with Super Bowl LII game tickets, luxury accommodations, VIP access to exclusive events and concert tickets to see Florida Georgia Line this weekend.

Between January and February 2018, an estimated 112,000 truckloads will bring everything from infrastructure to food and sports memorabilia to Minneapolis in preparation for the Super Bowl between the defending champion New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Without truckers, this bowl would be far from super: it would be next to impossible. That’s why Minneapolis-based trucking and technology company ONE20 is celebrating truckers’ contributions by giving three drivers tickets to the game, four-star accommodations at Mystic Lake Resort and Casino, access to VIP pre-game festivities and concert tickets to see Florida Georgia Line the night before the big game.

As a company with a mission to make life better for American truckers, ONE20 is pleased to introduce its three Super Bowl LII ticket winners: Lee Schmitt, Steve Brooks and Micheal Wheeler. All three drivers share a passion for football, family and life on the road.

Photos: ONE20 Clockwise, from left to right, Steve Brooks, Micheal Wheeler and Lee Schmitt (pictured with wife, Lisa) will be representing American truckers at the big game, courtesy of ONE20.

“I just couldn’t be more excited to see the game,” said Brooks, a retired United States Army veteran who hauls oversize loads from his Iowa home base. “It’s nice that ONE20 is doing what so many trucking companies fail to remember: thanking us for the work we put in to make events like this possible.”

For Wheeler, an owner-operator from Oklahoma, trucking is a family affair: he and his wife Shannon own SMJ Trucking as well as a television production company that brings together the family’s love for trucking and hunting.

“Most people don’t even stop to think about how events like the Super Bowl happen and the amount of work that goes into hauling everything from city to city each year,” Wheeler said. “It’s cool that ONE20 is making it all about recognizing the driver. More companies ought to do the same.”

ONE20 Trucking driver Lee Schmitt and his wife Lisa are longtime professional truckers who helped haul event equipment from Houston, Texas to Minneapolis in preparation for the big game. For the Schmitts, being invited to the game is an amazing honor, but not unsurprising given ONE20’s commitment to making life on the road better for drivers.

“I’ve been driving for years, and I can tell you that it’s rare for drivers to be part of the action they help create,” said Lee Schmitt. “Thanks to ONE20, there’s a new awareness about the sacrifices we make. It’s more than just Super Bowl tickets - it’s another example of how ONE20 goes above and beyond to help drivers. Going to the game is just a bonus.”

In addition to providing select drivers with game tickets, concert tickets and luxury accommodations, ONE20 is also hosting pregame parties to celebrate “truckers of the big game,” as well as yet-to-be-announced festivities and swag gifts that will help complete the VIP experience.

“We’re proud of all the drivers who have worked so hard to bring the big game to Minneapolis,” said ONE20 founder and CEO Christian Schenk. “Everyone says they value and need drivers to be successful. Companies who are true champions of drivers and want to advocate for them should thank them for their service, show appreciation more often and award them with the ultimate prize. It’s a small price to pay for the work they’ve put into our most popular and well-attended celebrations.”