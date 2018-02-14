Menu
ACT1 Photo: ACT
TL carrier ACT to boost driver pay, add bonus plan

The pay raises, which go into effect February 28, are for company drivers and contractors alike.

Kansas City-based dry van TL carrier American Central Transport (ACT) will be increasing both contractor and company driver pay February 28 and add a new bonus incentive for just its company drivers.

ACT said its contractors will be paid an additional two cents per mile under its new pay plan, while company drivers will receive an across-the-board pay raise and become eligible for up to a $500 monthly bonus as part of the motor carrier’s new "Drive Your Pay" bonus plan.

The company is also adding in detention pay, worth $20 per hour for all qualifying loads.

"Our freight demand has increased, and this has allowed us to offer these major boosts to our pay package," noted Phil Wilt, ACT's president and COO, in a statement. "Every month, company drivers will earn a bonus of $150 once they have driven 9,000 miles, and the bonus amounts will increase with each thousand miles they drive, up to a monthly payment of $500 for 12,000 miles driven."

ACT, which provides service throughout the eastern half of the U.S., was originally founded in 1926 as E.K. Motor Service. The company was later renamed ACT after its purchase by the Kretsinger family in 1972, who still run it today.

