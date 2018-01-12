Trucker of the Year finalists announced

The 2017 Driver of the Year contest finalists have been selected by the Truckload Carriers Association, Overdrive magazine, and Truckers News. The award recognizes the company and owner-operator professional truck drivers who provide transportation of North America’s goods.

The finalists and grand prize winners are selected based on their ability to operate safely on public highways, their efforts to enhance the public image of the trucking industry, and their positive contributions to the communities in which they live.

Cummins Inc. and Love's Travel Stops are sponsoring the prizes: Each overall winner will receive $25,000, while the two runners-up in each division will win $2,500.

“TCA is the voice of truckload, and as that voice, we are committed to educating the public on the collective accomplishments of our industry,” said TCA Chairman Rob Penner, president & CEO of Bison Transport. “We are equally committed to recognizing and positively promoting the remarkable achievements of our people – those who execute on our programs and those who set the bar for the rest of our industry.”



“In my opinion, TCA’s Company Driver and Owner-Operator of the Year awards are the crown jewel of our recognition programs. The Best Fleets to Drive For and the Fleet Safety Awards recognize the great programs that are out there and they recognize an organization’s overall commitment to being best in class, but the Driver of the Year awards go one step further, as they showcase living, breathing examples of what it actually takes to be the best. Our drivers are the face of our industry and their accomplishments are truly worth celebrating. They are our industry!”



To be eligible for the contests, driver applicants were required to meet strict standards, such as one million consecutive accident-free miles. Judges examined each driver's operating information, work history, and safety record, as well as a 300-word essay explaining why he or she is a good “trucking citizen.” For the owner-operator candidates, judges also reviewed equipment specifications, business plans, and financial statements.



Here are the 2017 Company Driver and Owner-Operator of the Year finalists:



Company Driver of the Year contest finalists:



• Donald Lewis – Wilson Logistics

• Stephen Richardson – Big G Express, Inc.

• Roger Wyble – Maverick Transportation, LLC



Owner Operator of the Year contest finalists:



• Philip Keith – WEL Companies, Inc.

• Kevin Kocmich – Diamond Transportation System, Inc.

• Bryan Smith – Art Pape Transfer, Inc.



The names of the grand prize winners will be announced at TCA’s 80th Annual Convention in Kissimmee, FL, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, March 25-27, 2018. There is more information on the Driver of the Year contests and its sponsors here.