Whiteford Kenworth now serving truckers in Toledo

Whiteford Kenworth has opened a newly renovated parts and service location in north Toledo, OH.

Whiteford Kenworth – Toledo has a 2,900-square-foot parts display and parts warehouse to support the needs of both local fleets and truck operators traveling through Toledo. The location features a 12-bay service department with truck diagnosis within two hours through Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane. The dealership also operates a service truck for remote servicing and emergency roadside service.

Whiteford Kenworth – Toledo’s 5.5-acre site provides of room for drivers to park and maneuver their trucks. In addition, the driver’s lounge is equipped with recliners, satellite TV and work spaces.

The newly renovated dealership also features access to Interstate 75/Detroit-Toledo Expressway—a major north-south route running from the northern tip of Michigan to southern Florida, and Ohio Route 184.

Whiteford Kenworth – Toledo is located at 5950 Brent Drive, about a mile northeast of the Route 184/East Alexis Road Exit 210 on I-75. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 567-318-4100.

Whiteford Kenworth, a division of Lower Great Lakes Kenworth, also operates dealerships in Lima and Perrysburg, Ohio, and Elkhart, Lafayette, LaPorte and South Bend, Indiana.