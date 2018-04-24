Menu
freight1_1.jpg
News>Economics

ATA: Truck tonnage slips in March

Despite decline in March, ATA’s chief economist noted freight tonnage remains solid.

For-hire truck tonnage declined 1.1% in March after easing 0.8% in February, according to the American Trucking Associations’ Seasonally Adjusted Index.  

ATA revised the February decline from the originally reported 2.6% to 0.8%. 

Compared with March 2017, the SA index jumped 6.3%, which was below February’s 7.7% year-over-year gain, but still well above 2017’s annual increase. For all of 2017, the index increased 3.8% over 2016. In the first quarter of this year, tonnage rose 0.9% and 7.4% from the previous quarter and a year earlier, respectively.

“Despite a softer March and February, truck freight tonnage remains solid as exhibited in the year-over-year increase of 6.3%,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “While I expect the pace of growth to continue moderating in the months ahead, if for no other reason than year-over-year comparisons will become more difficult as tonnage snapped back in May of 2017, the levels of freight will remain good going forward.”

TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Blockchain technology is said to expedite and better secure freight movement transactions for shippers and carriers Photo MBN Solutions
Blockchain: Are there trucking benefits to early adoption?
Apr 18, 2018
SpotRates
Spot rates fall as available truck capacity jumps 11%
Apr 17, 2018
FTR TCI February 2018
FTR's Trucking Conditions Index has never been higher
Apr 17, 2018
ELD
ELD deadline passes without fanfare but brings detention time into focus
Apr 16, 2018