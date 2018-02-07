Urban areas create challenges that can make getting goods to their final destination, those last few miles, the hardest. Just-in-time delivery requests, traffic concerns, tight spaces in downtowns and urban neighborhoods all contribute to the ever-changing delivery environment. Then add in the concept of vehicle automation in busy urban areas crowded with pedestrians and automobiles and the process just got even harder. These challenges are faced daily by fleet managers across the globe.

ACT Expo has two breakout sessions at their conference this year that will help fleet managers gain insight into successful deployments of advanced clean technologies as a way to reduce their emissions profile and achieve cost savings for the last mile of the delivery process.

More about these and other educational opportunities can be found at https://www.actexpo.com/agenda.

Clearing the Last Mile Hurdle | May 2nd at 8:30am.

With significant changes in consumer and supply chain behavior, as well as continued pressures to reduce vehicular pollution in urban areas, getting people and goods delivered as efficiently as possible is a never-ending goal for fleets in this very competitive business. Whether it’s a transit fleet “competing” for service against the personal automobile and other shared mobility services or a trucking operation competing against those that can deploy smaller and more innovative vehicles (including drones) to get to the end user more quickly—one thing is for certain, the last mile matters more than ever. Join us in hearing from a diverse range of stakeholders working to make the last mile more efficient and cleaner than ever before.

Facilitating Vehicle Automation in an Urban Environment | May 2nd at 2:15pm.

Vehicle automation is one of the hottest trends within the transportation industry right now with every major vehicle manufacturer working on automated vehicle technology in some form. While technology development and demonstrations continue to progress, the path to full commercialization of such technologies within our cities – regardless of their size – remains unchartered. Municipalities, cities and state agencies must consider what their role is in helping to facilitate such technology demonstration and commercialization, and what the benefits can be by taking a leadership position in these areas. Safety, risk and liability issues must be considered, in addition to determining how such technology must interact with the built environment. And of course, with new rules and regulations before large scale deployment of automated transportation can proceed whether it be a pilot demonstration project, or on a larger commercial scale. Join this panel of leading technology developers, auto manufacturers, policy experts and other industry stakeholders to explore this brave new world.