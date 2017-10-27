Accuride reorganizes its commercial vehicle businesses

Commercial vehicle supplier Accuride Corp. is reorganizing its business into separate entities and reshuffling its executive suite as well so it can focus on generating more “global growth,” according to a statement by Rick Dauch, Accuride’s president and CEO.

Accuride is consolidating its wheel end components businesses – the previously stand-alone Gunite unit and the KIC business it acquired in May of this year – into a single new business unit, Accuride Wheel End Solutions.

John Schneider, who joined Accuride as president of KIC, will now serve as president of that new business unit – noting that its products will continue to be marketed under the KIC and Gunite brand names.

In addition, Accuride is reorganizing into two separate, yet coordinated business units for commercial vehicle wheels: Accuride Wheels North America and Accuride Wheels Europe and Asia.

Gregory Risch, previously president of Accuride’s Gunite business unit, will now serve as president of Accuride Wheels North America, while Scott Hazlett becomes president of Accuride Wheels Europe and Asia.

All three of those executives – Risch, Hazlett and Schneider – will report directly to Dauch.

“These organizational changes and appointments better align our team to efficiently lead and operate Accuride following our acquisition of KIC, while supporting our continued global expansion initiatives,” Fauch added. “That includes completion of our pending acquisition of Mefro Wheels GmbH, which is now undergoing routine merger clearance review with appropriate authorities.”