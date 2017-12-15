ATD announces nominees for 2018 Dealer of Year award

The American Truck Dealers announced seven nominees for the 2018 Truck Dealer of the Year award.

The group was selected by state, metro, and national association leaders. A panel of professors from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business will evaluate the nominees on performance, leadership, civic contributions, and community service. The winner and runner-up will be announced during the ATD Show in March in Las Vegas.

The 2017 winner was Robert Nuss, president of Nuss Truck Group in Rochester, MN.

The nominees for 2018 are:

Joseph Alosa, Sr., president and CEO of New England Kenworth in Concord, NH.

John Arscott, CEO of The Pete Store in Baltimore.

Mark Bergey, president of Bergey’s Truck Centers in Souderton, PA.

Richard Reynolds, president of Peach State Truck Center in Norcross, GA.

Jon Vandehey, president and CEO of Mid-State Truck Service in Marshfield, WI.

Lee White, II, president of Old River Companies in South Richland, MS.

Craig Young, president of Young Truck Sales in Canton, OH.