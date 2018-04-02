Baldwin Filters makes advances in air filtration technology

Baldwin Filters has released its EnduraPanel air filter technology, which combines high efficiency and maximum capacity in a rugged, compact design that is up to 50% smaller than conventional air filters.

What sets these filters apart, according to Baldwin, is their ability to withstand extended periods of vibration and high temperatures without rips, tears or other structural failures. Part way through a normal life cycle, competitive products frequently show signs of failure, meaning that contamination is passing through or around the filter media and reaching the engine. EnduraPanel air filters provide effective protection for heavy-duty equipment throughout the entire service interval, without fail, according to a company press release.

“EnduraPanel’s single and dual element designs provide the maximum amount of filter media with ample air flow, even when space is at a premium,” said Steve Zimmerman, Baldwin’s head of product management and engineering.

The EnduraPanel line includes primary and secondary filters. The proprietary horizontal pleat formation allows the media to be solidly embedded into the end cap, reducing the number of possible leak paths. A high-strength injection molded frame and expanded metal support provide superior strength to prevent structural failure or media pack collapse.