Continental Multi V-Belt
Continental Elite RPM Club awards grand prize

Longtime club member wins some big gift cards in return for Continental loyalty.

When Rick Batchelor received the call that he was selected as the Continental Elite RPM Grand Prize Winner for 2017, the word “shock” quickly came to mind.

“I don’t really ever win anything, and I was shocked to win... especially of this magnitude. I was very excited,” said Batchelor of Mears Automotive in Brownsburg, IN.

As his prize, Batchelor took home a $2,500 Amazon gift card, a $100 Subway gift card, two counter stools and other Continental merchandise.

Continental manufactures automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket products for a variety of applications. The Elite RPM Club rewards members, including shop owners and professional repair technicians, with merchandise and gift cards for purchasing and installing Continental branded aftermarket products.

Club members submit UPC panels and redeem points for products such as timing belts, V-belts, Continental Poly-V belts and Poly-V tensioner kits. They can accumulate points and receive valuable gifts. Batchelor is a long-time active member of the club. He has participated in its scratch-off promotion, taken surveys to earn extra points and participated in a mobile channel promotion.

“We thank Rick for his commitment,” said Dave Wenger, marketing manager for Continental’s North America automotive aftermarket products. “We’re proud to reward our technicians who have shown such loyalty to Continental products.”

Batchelor enjoys how easy the Elite RPM Club is to use and the quick service he receives when redeeming points. He encourages others to join the club every day. “Join the club and send in the sleeves,” he said. “Do anything you can do to earn the extra points. It’s quality products and you get great free gift cards and merchandise.”

