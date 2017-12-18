DTNA recalls more than 400,000 Freightliner, Western Star trucks over brake lights

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling more than 400,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to a potential problem with the brake lights.

DTNA informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration up to 436,095 model year 2008-2018 Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star 4700, 4900, 5700, and 6900 models may be affected. The trucks were manufactured between March 27, 2007, and Oct. 30, 2017.

In an e-mailed statement to Fleet Owner, DTNA said it “takes a proactive approach to vehicle safety and has voluntarily decided to recall specific vehicles.” The company added “there are no accidents or injuries known to DTNA relating to the issue associated with this recall.”

DTNA said after a hard-braking event, the brake light pressure switch may not activate the brake lights. The failure of brake lights being activated could increase the risk of a crash, as trailing motorists will not be warned of a slowing down truck, according to the recall notice.

The company said it will begin notifying owners in Jan. 25. Separately, DTNA said it is recalling about 230 model year 2018 Freightliner Cascadia trucks equipped with Detroit automatic transmissions over a possible shifting issue.