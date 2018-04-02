Eaton enhances EverTough aftermarket clutch line

Power management company Eaton has added two new enhancements to the company’s line of EverTough Self-Adjust and EverTough Manual-Adjust heavy-duty aftermarket clutches to help streamline maintenance and improve performance.

The release bearing has been upgraded with wider thrust pads to optimize the interface with the release fork providing more contact area for the fork resulting in less wear and longer clutch life. A third grease zerk fitting also has been added to provide better access for routine lubrication.

The new EverTough clutches include all new, genuine Eaton components and undergo Eaton’s rigorous standards for testing and performance prior to engineering approval and release to the market for sale. Eaton EverTough clutches are designed and engineered for older vehicles typically operated by the second and third owners.

EverTough clutches are available in 7, 8, 9 and 10-spring designs with torque ratings ranging from 1,400 to 2,050 lb.-ft., and include premium dampers to help reduce harmful driveline vibration and come with a one-year/unlimited miles warranty. A two-year warranty is available with the purchase of a Genuine Eaton Clutch Installation Kit. More information on extending the warranty to two years is available at www.roadranger.com/clutch.

“These improvements were made to address the needs of the vehicle operators in North America,” said Steve Case, product manager - clutch, Eaton. “The updated EverTough line complements our portfolio of medium- and heavy-duty clutches, including our top-of-the-line Advantage Series and our line of remanufactured clutches, providing a competitive offering for vehicles of all ages operating in North America.”

Eaton clutches are the number one specified medium- and heavy-duty clutch for commercial trucks in North America.