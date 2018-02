Mack Trucks said it has named David Hartzell the new president and CEO of Mack Defense LLC.

He first joined Mack Trucks as a staff engineer in 1988, and was most recently senior director of product development, purchasing, and projects in 2017.

Hartzell is headquartered in Allentown, PA. Mack Defense is responsible for the sale of heavy-duty trucks to federal customers globally.