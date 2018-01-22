HDAW 2018: Bendix and Timken launch new offerings

LAS VEGAS. Bendix is expanding its Advanced aftermarket line with the addition of BA203, a 20K friction suitable for most line haul applications. The company announced the new friction at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas, noting it will be available at the end of the month.

In addition, The Timken Company, which has designed, engineered and manufactured bearings for every type of wheel end system in the commercial vehicle industry, developed several tricks of the trade crafted to help commercial vehicle techs get their trucks back on the road. The newly created training videos launched for the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas this week.

According to Bendix, the new BA203 linings will provide higher torque and perform in higher temperatures with less fade, making it suitable for tractors and trailers that are used in line haul applications and do not require a Reduced Stopping Distance (RSD) solution.

“With 20K friction being the predominant type of lining across the industry, our team regularly speaks with aftermarket customers looking for a product that can deliver an elevated level of performance at a lower price than original equipment-level replacement friction,” said Keith McComsey, director of marketing and customer solutions at Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake (BSFB).

In head-to-head testing, McComsey noted, the BA203 meets or exceeds the stopping power and wear performance of comparable best-selling aftermarket friction products.

BA203 linings will be available on both Bendix remanufactured brake shoes and the recently launched new steel/coreless brake shoes. The BA203 will be backed with a 1-year warranty and post-sales product support.

Timken Tricks of the Trade

According to the company, Timken engineered bearing experts have developed several tips to help commercial vehicle techs get their trucks back on the road. The latest Timken Tricks of the Trade videos guide technicians through steps for servicing commercial wheel bearings: