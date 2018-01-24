HDAW 2018: Eaton adds a fifth Authorized Rebuilder

Power management company Eaton has expanded its North American Authorized Rebuilder Program with the addition of Chalk’s Truck Parts of Houston, TX. The announcement was made at the 2018 Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week trade show in Las Vegas.

Chalk’s, which becomes the fifth Eaton Authorized Rebuilder in North America, opened for business in 1957 and currently employs 60 people. The company’s 3.5-acre site includes a 90,000-sq.-ft. facility for parts, service and office space.

The Eaton Authorized Rebuilder Program, introduced in 2013, gives fleets and owner-operators an opportunity to purchase locally rebuilt transmissions from authorized outlets which meet all of Eaton’s re-use and rebuild requirements.

“Eaton is pleased to add Chalk’s to our authorized rebuilder program to expand our coverage into a strategically important area of the country,” said Bill Fouch, product manager, aftermarket transmission products for Eaton. “We are confident that our Authorized Rebuilder Program will help to further enhance Chalk’s already outstanding reputation while improving Eaton’s access to customers in their served markets.”

“We are excited with our new partnership with Eaton and the opportunities this recognition will bring us,” said Moses Moreno, general manager for Chalk’s. “We’re looking forward to the benefits the Eaton program will bring to us with our mutual customers being the ultimate benefactors.”

With the addition of Chalk’s, Eaton now has five Authorized Rebuilders in North America to service its products. Other Eaton Authorized Rebuilders are Power Train, Indianapolis, IN; TransAxle, Cinnaminson, NJ; Drivetrain Services, Bensonville, IL; and Pacific Truck, Edmonton, Alberta. Eaton will continue to strategically review its coverage and add additional outlets in underserved strategic markets. To be recognized as an Authorized Rebuilder, companies are required to complete an in depth review of their rebuilding processes, increase its technical and sales training, and achieve an annual certification of its goals for the program.

Eaton provides the program participants with access to an integrated warranty process and marketing support to provide a seamless extension to customers in the markets in which they do business.