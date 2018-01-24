HDAW 2018: Haldex announces new partnerships and products

Las Vegas. During this year’s Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week here in Las Vegas, Haldex, a global manufacturer of air brake systems for trucks, trailers and buses, made the following announcements.

Haldex partners with Fras-le

Haldex is now offering a full line of all-makes air disc brake (ADB) pad repair kits for its North American customers through a joint sales and marketing partnership with Fras-le, which is part of the Randon Companies group.

Through this co-brand agreement, Haldex will market products under the “Midland” brand and assume the primary sales, marketing and distribution roles within this product range partnership. Along with maintaining the manufacturing role, Fras-le will provide comprehensive engineering and application expertise to support the Haldex driven sales efforts.

“We believe that in Fras-le, we have selected the perfect partner for this innovative program. Fras-le has earned the confidence of Haldex and many customers around the world and has continuously proven their expertise in the manufacturing realm while demonstrating a proficient understanding regarding the demands of today’s braking applications and developing high performance friction solutions through their strong engineering and R&D platforms,” said Walt Frankiewicz, president of Haldex North America and senior vice president of Haldex North America Sales.

With an anticipated launch in January 2018, this program will provide application-wide product coverage along with a full range of sales and technical essentials, providing customers a complete solution in this growing product segment in North America.

Haldex partners with OptiCat

Haldex is partnering with OptiCat to provide standardized electronic detailed product information.

As more customers seek immediate, accurate and detailed information in an expansive electronic world, Haldex noted that working with OptiCat now gives the company the ability to provide updated data in a standardized format for customers.

“Over the past 12 months our customers have requested product specification data including: product weight, box dimensions, UPC, images and technical product data,” stated Frankiewicz. “Haldex is the first major brake manufacturer specializing in Heavy Duty products to partner with OptiCat, which will support the efforts of Haldex in its development of standardized PIES data for its customers and will work with the Auto Care Association to establish product codes and attribute data for products that serve the heavy duty industry.”

Charles E. Johnson, CEO of OptiCat, said: “OptiCat is excited to partner with Haldex as it paves the way towards providing industry leading standardized data to its customers. The world of electronic data is growing at an accelerating rate across all market segments, and Haldex has shown its commitment to being on the forefront of providing enhanced value to its customers through its electronic data capabilities.”

According to the company, the partnership will provide customers with consistency of data, custom templates for custom data formatting, enhanced image and video accessibility, standardized information requiring less ‘translation’ time as well as the ability to provide assistance with data related issues.

Haldex ModulT air disc brake offered at Hendrickson

Haldex announced that Hendrickson, a global manufacturer and supplier to the global commercial transportation industry, has recently added the Haldex ModulT air disc brake as a product offering for trailer applications.

The Haldex Air Disc Brake ModulT features a combination of low weight and high performance for a broad field of applications. According to the company, benefits include: