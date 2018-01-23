International Truck expands HV lineup for vocational sector

LAS VEGAS. International Truck has unveiled new HV mid-range diesel models, as well as a bridge formula truck for the concrete industry.

"The HV Series raises the bar for vocational trucks and it is designed to meet the grueling demands of vocational applications," said Mark Stasell, vice president of vocational truck business for Navistar Inc.

The debut of the HV507 and HV607 models took place at the World of Concrete show. The initial HV models were introduced last September, and are six inches longer than the new models. They can be ordered with an International A26 or Cummins engine.

International also introduced the HV507 bridge formula model. The chassis includes a set forward front axle, and a rear-engine power take off (REPTO) suited for vocational applications, especially concrete placement.

A detailed look at the new HV507 bridge formula model.

Every HV truck can be equipped with OnCommand Connection as an option. The HV series features redesigned cab doors with a lower bottom glass edge, mirrors that require less heading turning by drivers, and an all-new dash.

The company also announced additional assurance programs. They are part of the ongoing “Uptime” message that is aimed at putting additional distance between the company and the engine issues they suffered through at the start of the decade.

International also displayed its HX series at its booth at World of Concrete. (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)

Under the A26 engine assurance program for vocational models, if a customer experiences a warrantable failure within its two-year warranty period, and faces downtime greater than 48 hours, they will receive a $250 card for future parts and service purchases at an International dealership.

A new vocational confidence warranty package offers powertrain coverage for HX and HV models with the A26 engine ordered by June 30. The four-year, 100,000-mile warranty offers total powertrain and drivetrain coverage.

Another new program states that if a customer experiences an A26 warrantable failure resulting in barrel damage, International will cover that damage for the truck’s first four years in service.

"Bottom line, we are positive that the International A26 will perform reliably in our HX series and HV series concrete mixer trucks," said Stasell.