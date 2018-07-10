Menu
Kenworth makes predictive cruise control standard on T680

Predictive Cruise Control utilizes GPS along with cruise control for further fuel savings and assists in cruising speed efficiency.

Kenworth is making its Predictive Cruise Control system standard, starting on July 1 with the T680 on-highway model.

The Predictive Cruise Control utilizes GPS along with cruise control for further fuel savings and assists in cruising speed efficiency. The topographical GPS analyzes varying terrain to respond more accurately, in some cases using momentum or permitting the vehicle to run under speed to eliminate waste.

Kenworth marketing director Kurt Swihart explained how this feature contributes to savings for the bottom line.

“The T680 equipped with Kenworth Predictive Cruise Control system provides opportunities for enhanced driveability and fuel economy through the fine-tuning of the engine’s modulation of speed and torque over a variety of actual driving conditions,” Swihart said.

The benefits this technology provide have lead the company to include it in every future T680 on-highway model. It has already been built into the PACCAR Powertrain, a vehicle that is powered by a 12-speed PACCAR transmission. This offers predictive shifting, which operates based on engine torque, throttle, grade position and truck weight.

