Luber-finer introduces new extended life oil filter

Luber-finer is introducing the LFP9001XL, an upgraded oil filter designed for the Cummins ISX engine. The XL (Extended Life) version of Luber-finer’s LFP9001 full flow oil filter features a 100% synthetic filter media that keeps oil flowing smoothly while delivering enhanced filter efficiency over a longer time period.

Luber-finer’s XL filters can help reduce the frequency of filter replacements and help increase vehicle uptime while reducing total service and filter spend, according to the company.

“An oil filter should only be judged on three metrics: efficiency, capacity and restriction,” said Layne Gobrogge, director of heavy duty marketing. “Luber-finer’s full flow technology has been proven to outperform competitive combination bypass filters in particulate removal efficiency and capacity, as well as offer lower oil restriction. The LFP9001XL is the latest example of how Luber-finer continues to exceed customer expectations.”

As calculated using ISO 4548-12 and ISO 4548-1 in-house testing vs. competitive filters, the Luber-finer LFP9001XL provides:

100% greater efficiency at removing particulate at 5 microns.

45% more capacity to capture harmful particulate compared to competitive standard oil filters.

8% less restriction on an engine's oil flow under harsh test conditions at a flow rate of 25 gallons per minute.

